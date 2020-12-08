Phoenix pastor and his wife battling COVID-19 together

“COVID-19 is the great equalizer. It has no respect for persons. It is very serious," -- Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr.

PHOENIX — “Pastor Karen, my wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19.”

That was the Facebook message Pastor Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr. delivered to his congregation on Sunday.

Pastor Stewart is the senior pastor at the First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix and a civil rights activist.

“My wife and I are gradually getting better. COVID-19 hit her harder than me; hers is more respiratory,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he’s recovered from aches and pains but is still suffering from fatigue. Fortunately, neither one has had to stay in the hospital. They’re not sure where they got it. They’ve taken all the precautions even conducting virtual church services the past five months.

“We have a team of 12 people that come in - multimedia, musicians - but we all physically distance in the sanctuary. We all wear our masks. We do everything we are supposed to be doing,” he explained.

On most days Pastor Stewart would be delivering a message of peace, but his most recent message is a warning.

“COVID-19 is the great equalizer. It has no respect for persons. It is very serious. It is dangerous and it comes in different forms. It’s important for all of us to take it seriously,” said Stewart.

“I just want to help people. If sharing our story will help people take this more seriously and to take care of themselves and others. I’ll be very thankful.”