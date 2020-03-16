ARIZONA, USA — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego stated that all of the city's libraries and indoor recreation centers are closed starting March 16 in a tweet on Sunday.

The decision comes after the CDC released recommendations for schools, homes, and businesses to help decrease the spread of coronavirus.

The news comes hours after Mesa closed all of its public library facilities, including events and room reservations.

