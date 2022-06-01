Mayor Kate Gallego tests positive for COVID-19

Despite being fully vaccinated, the Phoenix mayor said Friday she's tested positive for the coronavirus.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said Friday she's tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the second leader of a major Arizona city to contract the virus this week. In a statement, Gallego said she's feeling fine and isn't experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

“Across the nation, people who have been vaccinated and boosted are still contracting a mild version of Covid-19," the mayor said. "I have received both doses of the vaccine, and a booster, yet have tested positive for the virus."

Gallego said she's following federal health guidelines and will be communicating electronically with city staff to continue working.

Gallego is now the second known mayor of a large city in Arizona to recently contract the virus.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced earlier this week he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing a mild sore throat.

I tested positive for Covid this morning after waking up with a mild sore throat. Thankful to be vaccinated so symptoms are so mild.



Please get tested if you have any symptoms whatsoever. What is mild to you can be deadly to others. — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy (@MayorDeasy) January 5, 2022

