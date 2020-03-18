PHOENIX — For days now, we've seen stores across the state running out of basic needs like toilet paper, water, and cleaning supplies. But what if your needs are more than basic?

One Phoenix family hopes that sharing their story will encourage people to think twice about hoarding and consider a neighbor who might need it more.

John and Marie Cunnius adopted their son Carter and his little sister Sammy in 2018, and it's clear they get a lot of love. Her room is all princess-themed, while his is filled with superheroes.

"I like that one," he said, pointing out his favorite, "because he has a cape!"

But not all heroes wear capes.

"He's the world," John said.

"Everybody falls in love with Carter," added Marie.

In June 2019, Carter was diagnosed with leukemia. He's barely 5 years old – a big battle for a little kid.

"That's why when this all started, this really made it scary," John explained.

He's talking about the coronavirus. Tough circumstances were made harder by the uncertainty and unavailability. Just ask them about the last time they tried to go to the store.

"Any basic foods are gone," John said. "Medical stuff like aspirin, everyday supplies? Gone. Every shelf is just cleaned out."

The biggest needs for them: bleach and bleach wipes to make sure their home stays clean.

"Because it’s not the chemo that will kill Carter," his dad said. "It will be an infection that will get him."

Scared for her son, Marie posted on Facebook to see if anyone could help them out with bleach or bleach wipes. She even offered to pay more than what a person bought it for.

"Within seconds, I must have had 50 replies," she says. "I’ve probably had four people meet me with wipes and sanitizer and hand soap. It's a blessing."

A dose of humanity's best at a time when so many families are confronted with the worst. With all the rapid changes, Marie and John aren't sure what life will look like over the next few weeks as Carter's scheduled to finish up his chemo.

"Scary," says John. "It’s that simple. It really is."

But remember, not all heroes wear capes.

Amid a global crisis and cancer, just take a look at Carter. A little boy with a smile, ready to take on what's next.

"He’s our world. It definitely puts life in perspective for us, that’s for sure."

