Phoenix City Council votes to approve multi-million-dollar investment in COVID-19 testing, vaccination

The city council voted unanimously to intensify its response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, according to a statement.

The Phoenix City Council unanimously voted to approve a multi-million-dollar investment into COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts Wednesday.

According to a statement from the council, $4.9 million will be used to improve mobile testing and vaccination sites as well as "make at-home test kits available to city residents."

The decision came as a response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and nationwide. The funding will be allocated by the city's America Rescue Plan Act contingency fund.

The city statement said that the action was also put in place to make resources available to underserved communities.

“With the current spike in positive cases, Phoenix has prioritized this limited quantity of supplies for symptomatic or high-risk individuals and frontline workers,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “We encourage residents who have been exposed to a COVID positive individual, have attended a gathering, have recently traveled, or who are experiencing cold-like symptoms, to pick up a self-test or get tested at a mobile unit or any other testing site. Most importantly, get the vaccine, it saves lives.”

Of the total fund allocation, $3.5 million will be put toward the expansion of testing and vaccination efforts. The remaining $1.4 million will be put toward at-home testing kits.

The kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be limited to two kits per household.

For information on mobile testing and vaccine unit times in your area, visit the official website.

