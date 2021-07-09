Phoenix loses its first firefighter to COVID-19

Firefighter Miguel Angulo, a 15-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department, died from a COVID-related illness on Monday.

PHOENIX — A 15-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department died on Monday after a long battle fighting a COVID-related illness, authorities said.

Miguel Angulo is the first firefighter in Phoenix to succumb to the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year. He spent most of his career based at Fire Station 25 in Maryvale.

In a statement, the city called Angulo a "dedicated public servant" and "family man" who enjoyed serving his community.

"Miguel always brought great joy to his fellow brothers and sisters," the Phoenix Fire Department wrote in a statement. "We could always count on Miguel to provide joy with plenty of laughs, great conversation, and fellowship."

The city will be announcing memorial services for Angulo in the coming days.

Angulo may be the first Phoenix firefighter to die from the coronavirus, but the city has already lost a police officer to the contagious virus.

Last month, Officer Mathew Hefter died shortly after he contracted the virus.

The city did not indicate whether Angulo had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

