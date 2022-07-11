Study names Phoenicians’ top 3 pandemic health challenges. Is yours on the list?

Despite the challenges, many are now eager to revisit their health and wellness goals.

PHOENIX — There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted many people’s lives and well-being, from the loss of loved ones and economic hardship, to their relationships and health.

According to a study that CVS Health released Monday, many are now eager to revisit their health and wellness goals.

CVS surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers and 400 healthcare providers about what kind of healthcare experience they want and what may get in the way of their desired outcomes.

According to the survey, the top three health challenges resulting from the pandemic for Phoenicians are:

Changes in physical activity: 23%

Anxiety: 22%

Weight gain and increased stress: 21%

According to the survey, 43% of respondents in Phoenix reported high or moderate stress about their physical health. In the past year, 50% reported high or moderate stress about caring for children living in the home, and 30% reported this same stress level regarding their mental health.

In addition, the survey showed:

Nearly all Phoenicians (96%) said convenience was very or somewhat important in choosing their health care provider.

Phoenix respondents said their healthcare experience would improve if they had more affordable healthcare options and could communicate with their doctor via email, text, or a patient portal (29%).

73% of Phoenix residents said that cost-saving options for specialty medication and complex medical conditions were very important to them.

On a national level, the survey indicated consumers’ trust in their health care providers has remained strong despite COVID-related issues. Forty-four percent of consumers say they now have more appreciation for their health care provider than before the pandemic.

Other highlights from the study include:

Consumers want care that is open-ended, flexible, and unique. Consumers are open to non-traditional health care options, with over half–54%–saying holistic care options involving diet, exercise and counseling are very or somewhat important to them.

Health care providers report they are spending a significant amount of time discussing COVID-19 prevention and safety with their patients. 68% of health care providers report they always or often discuss COVID-10 prevention/safety and vaccine efficacy with their patients.

You can read the full study here.

