Pfizer’s COVID vaccine will be available to everyone 12 and up Thursday, here’s what you need to know

The FDA has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in those 12 to 15 years-old and the Arizona Department of Health Services is prepared to start vaccinating kids in that age group.

Starting Thursday, everyone 12 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine at state run sites.

In authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 15, the FDA said the known benefits of the vaccine in adolescents outweighed any known and potential risks.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said this is another step forward to helping the state return to normal life.

“While we know that kids don’t tend to have bad outcomes due to COVID, we do know that they can transmit it. They can transmit it to aunts, uncles, parents and grandparents,” Christ said. “So this is another really important step in our fight against COVID is to get these guys immunized so they can’t bring it home and transmit it to loved ones.”

While appointments are not required to get COVID shots at state sites, it does make the process go faster.

Appointments for those 12 to 15 for state run sites will open up at 8 a.m. on Thursday. That’s after the CDC is expected to also recommend the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

Maricopa County told 12 News after that recommendation is made, COVID-19 vaccination events in the county will also be open to those 12 and older.

A parent or guardian does need to go with their child to confirm they are of age to receive the shot.

You can register yourself or your child aged 12 and older for a vaccine here.

Pediatric infectious disease specialist: The vaccine is safe for kids

Dr. Wassim Ballan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital said the most common question he hears on the vaccine as it relates to kids is: “Is it safe?”

“The answer is yes,” Dr. Ballan said. “But we obviously wanted to see those studies completed to prove that this is a safe and effective vaccine for children.”

Initial results shared by Pfizer also show their vaccine is 100 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness.

What about long-term effects?

Potential long-term effects of vaccine outweigh risk of long-term effects from COVID

Dr. Ballan said cases of COVID-19 in kids are on the rise.

He said while most children will recover from the virus, the vaccine can help protect against long-term effects from catching COVID.

“So when we’re looking at that risk of long term effects from the infection itself and thinking about potential concern from the vaccine itself, when we already have the experience that’s not the case, obviously we need to favor the protection against that infection,” Dr. Ballan said.

Dr. Ballan added that even children who do not have any pre-existing conditions can still get a rare disease related to COVID called MIS-C.

Fertility issues also not a concern

Dr. Ballan said parents should also not worry about concerns of the vaccine related to fertility.

“We have a long, you know, experience now with women of child bearing age who are getting the vaccine and that is not a concern with that vaccination,” Dr. Ballan said.

Dr. Ballan encourages parents to ask their doctors as they help make their decisions of whether their children should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If they have those questions, we want them to ask those questions,” Dr. Ballan said.

