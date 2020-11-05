Patriots owner Robert Kraft goes ‘All In’ for coronavirus fundraiser

Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI championship ring to raise money to help feed kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — More than $39 million has been raised so far in the “ALL IN Challenge” to help combat food insecurity in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is jumping on-board to help in the fight, and his contribution is a big—and sparkly—one.

For just a few couple hundred-thousand dollars, you could buy Kraft’s Super Bowl LI championship ring. The starting bid for the 5.1 carat-weight ring was $75,000 and is now up to a whopping $650,000.

Kraft has six of these rings, but this one is extra special: it’s the ring from the Patriot’s historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons…you know the one.

Kraft says he chose that ring from his collection because the ring "showed how we came back."

The ring—which is crafted with 10-karat white gold, features 283 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo and five Lombardi Trophies—was the largest Super Bowl ring created at the time.

The top bidder will be flown to Boston on Kraft’s private plane from anywhere in the continental U.S. and taken to Gillette Stadium, where they will receive the ring from Kraft himself in the team’s trophy room.

The auction ends in 10 days.

The auction is part of the Delaware nonprofit All In Challenge Foundation (AICF) digital fundraiser, which was created and built by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin.

AICF says 100% of the proceeds from the Challenge’s auctions, sweepstakes, and general donations will benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

