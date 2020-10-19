x
More than 200 families to quarantine from Chaparral High School

Eighteen student cases have been reported, 10 of which were at school at least one day during the past week.
Credit: Scottsdale Unified School District

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Chaparral High School will be contacting 219 families to quarantine the children in their homes after 18 total positive student COVID-19 cases have been reported. 

On Friday, the Maricopa County Department of Health informed the Scottsdale Unified School District that there were 18 student cases with four new positives since Thursday. 

Ten of the 18 were at school at least one day during the week resulting in the mass quarantine instruction. 

At this time, the MCDPH does not recommend that the district close Chaparral High School. 

