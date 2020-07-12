Only 8% of ICU beds are open statewide: Graphs show increasing Arizona COVID-19 metrics

These five graphs show the increasing coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage and ventilator usage in the past three weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — There are only 8% of ICU beds open to patients statewide in Arizona, according to the most recent data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Hospital inpatient and ICU bed usage numbers have been rising in Arizona since the beginning of October to the point where public health experts at the University of Arizona are projecting a hospital "catastrophe."

ICU bed usage for COVID-19 patients has risen 97% in the past three weeks alone, with total ICU bed usage at 92% capacity.

The 7-day average of coronavirus cases, as well as deaths, inpatient bed use, and ventilators in use, has also seen increases in the past two weeks, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

The data below was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard.

The data in the five graphs below, and more COVID-19 statistics, can be seen on the department's website here.

97%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 97% increase since Nov. 15.

That number is 489% higher than the amount of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October, about when cases began to spike again.

This number is now the highest the state has seen since July 29. ICU COVID-19 bed occupancy in the state is at 42%, while total ICU bed occupancy is at 92%.

96%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients have seen a 96% increase in the past three weeks.

For context, that number is 422% higher than the amount of beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

This number is now the highest it has been since July 20. Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients is at 35% and total inpatient bed usage is at 89%.

55%: Increase in total ventilators in use

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 137% ventilator-use increase, from 194 reported on Nov. 15 to 459 reported on Dec. 6.

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 55% increase since Nov. 15.

That number is 119% higher than the numbers of ventilators in use at the beginning of October.

The number is the highest the state has seen since July 28. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 46%.

141%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 141% increase since Nov. 15. The 7-day average reported on Dec. 7 at 5,575 is the highest 7-day case average that the state has ever seen.

125%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 125% increase since Nov. 15. The 7-day average reported Monday at 44.43 is the highest 7-day death average that the state has seen since Sunday.