Officials developing antiviral pill to fight COVID-19, trials underway in Arizona

Researchers are looking for volunteers to participate in trials to help develop the pill to prevent COVID-19.

PHOENIX — New developments are happening here in the Valley and across the country when it comes to the efforts to fight COVID-19.

Researchers like Dr. Yessica Sachdeva said it may just be a matter of time before it's not just a vaccine that can fend off the virus. She and a team are working with Pfizer to create a preventative pill that would work against COVID-19.

Pfizer and Merck are currently in the early trial stages of creating an antiviral pill that would pair with Ritonavir and they're calling on volunteers, 18 years old and up to play a role in medical history.

"The goal is that once we have all the data and it does look effective in reducing viral load," Sachdeva said.

The Arizona clinical trials that are happening in Mesa are just one of 43 national locations for this "COVID pill." The MOVe-ahead project is something Pfizer is hoping will be another alternative to combat COVID-19 for those living with someone with a confirmed case.

"In this case, preventing patients from getting sick is the goal. In the future, it will be to call your doctor and get a prescription for it. We aren't there yet, but that's where we want to be," she added. "As soon as they realize they are living with someone who is positive they can contact a place that is running the clinical trials and they can be enrolled in the trial and receive the medication."

Volunteers will get doses of either the antiviral drug molnupiravir or a placebo, to see how effective the pill is.

"Let's remember that like all antivirals are always created for a specific type of virus for a specific type of disease so in this case what we are doing is we are really studying the antivirals that are specifically being formulated for COVID," she explained.

The 29-day trial will test the safety and efficacy of the pill with Ritonavir, an antiviral that's widely used to treat HIV. Volunteers will take four pills every 12 hours, tracking any potential symptoms.

