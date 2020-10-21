Arizona Nursing homes anticipate COVID-19 surge

Nursing homes say they may soon see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

ARIZONA, USA — Nursing homes say they may see a spike in COVID-19 cases. New numbers from the federal government show that across the U.S., nursing home cases are on the rise for the first time in seven weeks.

"This population is more at risk than any other population,” said Gaile Perry Dixon, the Public Policy Chair for the Arizona Assisted Home Living Association.

Here in Arizona, the rising case numbers in nursing homes is an issue. Data from CMS shows in just the first week of October, 71 nursing home residents had been diagnosed with COVID. In the total month of September, 79 nursing home residents were diagnosed with the virus.

If cases continue to rise at that rate, Arizona could see a second peak, similar to the one in July, when more than 200 nursing home residents died of the virus.

“There’s a reason why someone is in a skilled nursing home facility, they have acuity issues…When you’re in there and you have that going on, whether it’s the flu or it’s COVID, it impacts your health and it could be detrimental,” said David Voepel, the spokesperson for the American Health Care Association in Arizona.

Johns Hopkins University is linking the nursing home rise to an increase in community spread. That means if nursing home workers have a higher chance of getting COVID, there is a larger chance they could pass it to residents.

“When you have community spread they may work two jobs and they may bring them into a skilled nursing home facility,” said Voepel.

Voepel said that the fear this time around is that the COVID peak would happen during flu season, which could potentially put more people in jeopardy.

“We really have to watch anyone that comes into contact when we’re in the substantial spread, which we’re heading into,” said Dixon.



The American Healthcare Association says if another peak happens, they will need more money for COVID testing and facility costs. They’re calling on the federal government to allocate more stimulus dollars in preparation.

The Arizona Department of Health Services tells 12 News in part: