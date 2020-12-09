Nurse shares her story battling COVID-19 on two fronts

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy," nurse Jayne Most said.

PHOENIX —

As our community slowly reopens, letting our guard down against COVID-19 may only be natural. But, as one local nurse reminds us, we must stay vigilant.

“I was like I’m tired," Jayne Most said. "I just want to die.”

Ms. Most is a nurse at Phoenix Indian Medical Center. She said this about remembering a dream she experienced as she battled COVID-19 in two ways: treating people with the virus and then getting it herself.

“Luckily, that didn’t happen," she said. "I’m very blessed and happy to be here still.”

She knew she would catch the virus as a nurse while treating patients infected with COVID-19. She even described it as “inevitable” on a post on her Facebook. The "inevitable" COVID-19 positive test result came back on June 21.

Most hoped it would be a mild strain, but it turned out to be worse.

“I was in the hospital for two months,” Ms. Most said.

She is now on oxygen and has little endurance, with more of the same expected for months to come as medical professionals work to clear her lungs.

“I still have a lot of junk in them, and there is some damage," she said.

When asked if she regretted treating COVID-19 patients, she said she didn't.

“I’m a nurse and that’s just my job," she said. "That’s what I do. I treat sick people all the time.”

Moving forward, she wanted to share counsel for others that may be skeptical of the virus.