New executive order from Arizona Gov. Ducey removes occupancy limits for businesses

Occupancy limits will be rescinded for Arizona businesses including restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys and bars providing dine-in services.

PHOENIX — A new executive order from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is peeling back some restrictions on businesses, mainly rescinding capacity limits.

In the new order, businesses are still expected to follow safety protocols including physical distancing and masks but occupancy percentage limits will no longer be in place.

This applies to restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys and bars providing dine-in services.

The order also reflects that Spring training and major league sports facilities can operate with fans upon a plan that is approved by the Arizona Department of Health Services that shows the facilities have implemented safety precautions and physical distancing measures.

Spring training and major league sports facilities in Arizona are currently operating with a limit number of fans, which varies from facility to facility.

The order also states that Mayors and local entities will still be precluded from implementing extreme measures that shut down businesses.

The order comes as Arizona has shown seven weeks of declining coronavirus cases.

Arizona has administered 2,016,512 total vaccines COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Friday.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was nearly 1,172 as of Thursday, down from about 1,585 on Feb. 18, while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 87.7 to 62 during the same period.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,276 new cases and 84 new deaths on Friday.

“Like the rest of the country, Arizona has made its way out of the winter surge of cases. And we are leading the nation in the vaccination roll out. Our mitigation strategies have been targeted and data driven," a statement from Ducey read, in part. "Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet."

On Wednesday, Ducey issued an executive order that requires public schools in the state to get back to teacher-led, in-person learning by March 15, in less than two weeks, or after the school's spring break.