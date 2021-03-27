Third COVID-19 variant detected in Arizona for the first time

The B.1.351 variant has been detected in two samples, according to the AZDHS.

ARIZONA, USA — A new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in two samples from Arizona, according to the ADHS.

The B.1.351 COVID-19 variant was first detected in South Africa. The CDC says that, while the new variant can spread faster, the three vaccines approved by the FDA are likely effective against it.

This is the third mutation of the virus to be detected in the state. The other two are the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K., and the P.1 variant from Brazil.

The B.1.351 mutation was first discovered in the U.S. at the end of January. Arizona is the 11th state to detect it.

The CDC is recommending that everyone continue to get the vaccines in order to protect themselves against the virus.