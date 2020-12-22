New COVID-19 strain in UK has not been found in Arizona yet

The new strain may be spreading faster, but it does not appear more dangerous.

PHOENIX — A new strain of the coronavirus is spreading in the United Kingdom, and right now scientists believe it may spread more quickly but does not appear to be more deadly.

As COVID-19 has spread around the world, it’s clear that it can infect people quickly.

“This virus already did that very well and this strain in the UK seems to do it so much better,” Dr. David Engelthaler, director at TGen North said.

Engelthaler said the new strain in the UK is spreading even faster, but researchers have not found it in Arizona so far.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not here or in the United States, we just haven’t seen it yet,” Egelthaler said.

While some countries in Europe have imposed travel bans on the UK, Phoenix Sky Harbor tells 12 News, nonstop flights from London were already suspended by American Airlines and British Airways and have been since earlier this year.

The new strain may be spreading faster, but it does not appear more dangerous.

“Rarely do viruses evolve (and) become more deadly, typically, they become milder and easier transmitted and that might be what’s starting to happen here,” Engelthaler said.

European health officials have traced this strain back to September and the theory is, it picked up almost two dozen mutations in one person.

“The thinking is that there was a person who was chronically infected, maybe immune suppressed, had the virus in them for maybe multiple months and then the virus could just pick up new mutations as it went along. Until all of the sudden and transmit it to somebody finally and now it has a brand new set of mutations,” Engelthaler said.

As to why it’s spreading faster, Engelthaler said it’s because one of the mutations affects spike protein in COVID-19, which is the part of the virus that sticks to human cells.

“It looks like one of these mutations is actually made that spike fit better into the receptor of the human cell. So essentially it’s making it a more perfect key to get into that lock,” Engelthaler said. “It does that, it can infect cells faster, replicate faster, and get out faster.”

The good news is Engelthaler said the vaccines we have now should work on this strain. However, he notes wearing masks, washing hands and staying home when possible are still the most important pieces in slowing the spread.

COVID-19 News and Updates