These stores plan to keep requiring masks for now

WASHINGTON — While a number of states immediately embraced new guidelines from the CDC that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations, some businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Labor groups and others warned that employees at stores, restaurants and other businesses could be left exposed to the coronavirus from customers and could be forced into the unwanted role of “vaccination police.”

The CDC guidance unveiled Thursday still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings such as airports, planes, buses, trains, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, and says people should obey local and state regulations.

Several major chains, including Target, Home Depot and grocer Kroger Co., announced that they would keep mask mandates in place for now.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe's is one of the first major retailers to update their policies to no longer require fully vaccinated shoppers to wear masks. A spokesperson told The Washington Post that other COVID-related policies, like face masks for employees, would stay.

"We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," an update to the COVID-19 policies listed on the Trader Joe's website said.

Which companies are keeping mask mandates

Target

In a statement Thursday night, the Minneapolis-based company said it "will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing" while the company reviews the guidance from the CDC.

Starbucks

A representative for Starbucks told CNN they plan to keep their policy mandating customers and employees wear masks.

CVS

A CVS spokesperson said in a statement that the company is "currently reevaluating its position on masks given the CDC's new guidance." The company said until that evaluation is complete, its existing policies on face masks will remain in effect.

Kroger

Kroger, which operates nearly 3,000 grocery stores around the U.S., confirmed to KING that it would be keeping its mask mandates for customers and workers for now.

The company said it was reviewing the CDC's latest guidance, reviewing safety practices and "soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy."

Disney

On an earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek described the new guidelines as “very big news" and hinted that there could be a change to the mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future.

“Particularly, if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting,” Chapek said. “So we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience.”

Home Depot

A spokesperson confirmed that Home Depot has not updated its mask policy at this time.