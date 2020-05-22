Poll: Nearly 70% of Arizonans have reduced spending during the coronavirus pandemic

A survey of 813 Arizonans responded to questions related to the government response during COVID-19, the economy, housing, education and health.

ARIZONA, USA — A poll conducted in Arizona on their perception of the pandemic and its effects revealed that about half of Arizonans said they're expecting to be in similar financial shape this year compared with 2019; on the other hand, the same poll shows that close to 70% claimed to have reduced their spending since COVID-19 started.

The ASU Morrison Institute and the Arizona Republic conducted a web-based poll from April 24 to May 7 where a balanced population of 813 Arizonans was selected to respond to questions related to the government response during COVID-19, the economy, housing, education and health.

These are the findings:

ECONOMY AND HOUSING:

56% of the individuals said they are about the same financially this year compared to the same time last year. While 16% said they're doing better and 29% are in a worse situation this year.

When they were asked about how COVID-19 impacted their household , 43% said they had a negative impact, 13% said a strong negative impact, 4% said they had a strong positive impact and 6% a positive impact.

As far as the financial impact of COVID-19 , 67% said they reduced spending since the pandemic started. 40% said they're struggling financially while 39% said they incremented their savings since the pandemic started. And 31% said they had financial issues before the pandemic.

On the stimulus check , 55% said they were planning to spend it on house bills, groceries, etc. and 45% said they were going to save it.

Almost half of the individuals with an annual income of less than $25,000 lost their jobs or were furloughed during the pandemic compared to 24% of individuals making between $50,001 and $75,000. Also, individuals making $100k to $150k were at 24% but only 6% of them lost their jobs compared to 13 % of the individuals making between $50-$75k. People who made over $150 only made the 6% of those who lost their jobs or where furloughed.

Almost one third (29%) of Arizonans feel less secure about their housing situation during the pandemic.

situation during the pandemic. The highest income group, with income over $150,000, missed rent or mortgage payments, 35%, more than low-income with an 18% (less than $25,000) Arizonans. People with income between $50-$75 were the ones who missed less, with only 9%.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

39% of urban and 30% of rural residents said the government's response to COVID-19 was excellent or good.

48% agreed that the government had the right balance between civil liberties and public health . While 34% thought public health should have a priority.

People with higher education levels (96%) and higher-income (93%) agreed that the state should routinely asses public health preparedness vs. lover income (71%) individuals who have a lower education level (55%).

vs. lover income (71%) individuals who have a lower education level (55%). Health coverage/Health agencies: 61% of Arizonans say the U.S. should provide health coverage for all citizens and 71% say public health agencies need more funding.

EDUCATION AND HEALTH

Only 61% of households with an income of less than $25,000 said their kids had the technology needed for online learning . While 91% of households making over $150,000 said they have the technology needed.

Over half (57%) of low-income households worry about their kids falling behind in school compared to 82% of higher-income households.

Less than half (43%) of low-income families are concerned with the COVID-19 affecting their likelihood to graduating from high school . While 74% of higher-income families are concern about their kids graduating from high school.

Over half of African Americans (67%) parents are concerned about learning disruption . While 63% of Hispanics and 44% of Caucasians share the same concerns.

As far as barriers to taking the necessary precautions, 49% said income, 48% said access to protective gear, 44% said access to cleaning supplies.

About 20% of Arizonans used telemedicine for the first time during the pandemic and almost half (48%) were satisfied, 34% very satisfy, 12 somewhat satisfy and 6% dissatisfied.

Half of Arizonans said they were cooking more at home since the pandemic, 28% were exercising more and 28 % were eating healthier.

As far as social distancing, 37% said they hadn't been withing six feet of other people in the last 24 hours, 32% had been within six feet of 1-3 and 4% had been within six feet of over 21 people.

The Morrison Institute said they conducted the poll "in order to elevate the perspectives of all Arizonans to inform policy discourse and decision making."