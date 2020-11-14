More turnout for ASU's COVID-19 saliva testing

Right now, an ASU spokesperson says the turn around for results is 24-48 hours, with more robots ready to handle results as more people drive in.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With COVID-19 cases trending upward and the holidays fast approaching, one of the best things people can do is to get tested and make sure they know their status.

"It’s usually a lot less busy today."

Michelle Ashley doesn’t mind waiting in line if it means a sense of security for her family.

"There’s just so much COVID going around everywhere we figured we should be safe and not expose anyone else so we’re being precautious," she explains.

She and hundreds of others are out at ASU’s drive-thru testing at State Farm Stadium Saturday morning. The university's team puts on testing events every week throughout the state, offering their saliva sample testing.

"You get a straw, you spit into the straw into a tube, you turn it in and you drive through and stay in your car the entire time," says ASU Spokesperson Jay Thorne, explaining the testing process.

He says the testing is free and can be scheduled online.

AZDHS | Epidemiology & Disease Control - Highlighted Infectious Disease for Arizona Infectious Disease Epidemiology is responsible for monitoring and controlling infectious diseases in general, including diseases that can be prevented with vaccines such as measles, rubella, pertussis and hepatitis B, diseases that cause diarrhea and vomiting (salmonellosis, listeriosis, cholera), diseases caused by fungi (valley fever), and diseases caused by bacteria-related toxins (botulism, food poisoning).

Right now, he says the turn around for results is 24-48 hours, with more robots ready to handle results as more people drive in.

In Arizona, total cases topped 273,000 this week with 6,300 recorded deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

A somber reminder to use caution heading into the holidays.

"It’s good to come out and get tested even if you’re not getting sick," Thorne adds.

Every day, the Arizona Department of Health Services releases updated coronavirus cases, deaths, and more. Be sure to stay informed and see their updates daily here.