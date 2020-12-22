More than 8,000 Arizonans dead due to COVID-19 complications

Arizona reached a grim milestone as the number of coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 8,000, according to numbers from state health officials.

PHOENIX — More than 8,000 Arizonans have lost their lives because of health complications due to COVID-19 so far this year.

According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, 8,125 people have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

As the months rolled on, the number of people infected with the virus and subsequently dying from it grew.

Back in April, 408 people were mourned that month. July was the deadliest month with 2,062 deaths reported, followed by August with 1,335 deaths.

The number of reported deaths each month would rise and fall, as the final days of 2020 rolled around, and 1,333 deaths were reported as of Dec. 21.

The grim milestone comes as the fight against the virus, ravaging our communities, continues with a promising vaccine being distributed and health care workers armed with more knowledge and treatment plans.

However, the vaccine, new treatments and a command of the virus' behavior came too late for some Arizonans. And they leave family and friends shattered by the loss.

12 News continues to tell the stories of Arizonans we have lost to COVID-19.

Erika Viera lost her battle to COVID at the age of 31. Her family shared with 12 News she was admitted to the hospital for trouble breathing in May after experiencing symptoms for eight days.

Erika was in the ICU for 33 days. On June 24, she passed away.

"We were all hoping for a miracle, it didn't matter if it would take her more time to recover, we were willing to wait patiently," a person close to Erika said.

Erika is described as "a dedicated wife, mother of 3, daughter and sister."

Humberto "Junior" Trujillo made history as Phoenix’s first Hispanic Postmaster.

"He was definitely a force to be reckoned with," says his daughter Nicole.

His family says he died from COVID-19 in July after weeks of being in the hospital.

Trujillo worked his way up the ranks at the U.S. Post Office, from helping build the Central Office in Phoenix to becoming Postmaster for the whole city. He spent 31 years with USPS and really put his stamp on society.

Kerry Croswhite was a beloved former Chandler High School teacher and swim coach.

Croswhite passed away in July, according to his wife.

"Kerry lost his battle at 6:01 p.m. this evening," she wrote. "He now can see all of your love and tributes and support."

He had been in the hospital since the beginning of July and his wife blogged regularly about his condition.