Mohave County board declines to declare state of emergency

Representatives from local hospitals asked the board to send a message to the community highlighting the dire health crisis they're in.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is willing to consider passing a resolution saying hospitals in northwestern Arizona face a staffing crisis due to the pandemic but has balked at declaring a county state of emergency over the same issue.

Medical officials on Monday asked the board to declare a state of emergency to help demonstrate to the public that dire conditions in hospitals were a reality and not a political issue.

"There is no viable resource that is coming to help us and the staff that we have are leaving," said Will McConnell, CEO of Kingman Regional Medical Center.

McConnell urged the board to send a message to the community that can articulate the severity of the community's health crisis.

It has become increasingly difficult to recruit nurses during the pandemic, McConnell said, since some have gotten worn down by the work.

"Declaring six people dead on a weekly basis has a tendency to affect you," McConnell added.

Mohave County has one of the state’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates at 43.4% of eligible people, and its hospitals report being packed with unvaccinated virus patients.

Meanwhile, Arizona reported 2,806 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 more deaths Wednesday.

Some county supervisors questioned the value of declaring a local emergency, but Supervisor Jean Bishop said Monday she would support making some sort of proclamation.

The board split 3-2 against a declaration of emergency but then voted 3-2 to request that hospitals work with county health officials on a resolution to tell county residents of the hospitals’ crisis situation.

