Mesa Public Library distributing free COVID-19 test kits

Maricopa County Public Health and Mesa Public Library partnership provides COVID-19 testing kits for residents.

MESA, Ariz. — In partnership with Maricopa County Public Health, the Mesa Public Library will distribute free COVID-19 test kits curbside at several locations on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of the locations participating in the pickup:

Main Library, 64 E. First St.

Red Mountain Branch, 635 N. Power Road

Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road

Quantities are limited for the BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test kits and residents can pick up one kit which contains two tests, a release says. A library card is not required, but residents will need to provide their zip code.

Officials are asking residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to send an unexposed family member or friend to pick up a kit.

Appointments are not required, but residents should call (480) 644-3311 for a designated parking spot once they arrive.

For more information about the program, visit the Mesa Public Library website.

