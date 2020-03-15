MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Education Association has written a letter to state officials urging them to close Mesa school district.

The letter, addressed to Gov. Ducey, Director of Arizona Department of Health Dr. Cara Christ, and Superintendent of Arizona Department of Education Hoffman, stated that the school district remaining open has only caused panic.

"The major concern is that school districts may want to close because they feel it is the right thing to do for their students and staff," the association stated in a letter. "However, they are opting not to because of financial and statutory barriers."

The letter asked for the state officials to close all of the schools within the state to promote social distancing, eliminate any barriers for districts so that all staff may be paid during the cancelations, and establish a return to school plan, among other demands.

The school district and state officials have yet to comment on the letter.

