MCCD to enforce mask requirements for students

All 10 campuses of Maricopa Community College Districts will have an indoor mask requirement.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Students attending any of Maricopa Community College District's 10 campuses will now be required to wear face masks indoors.

The colleges, serving 100,000 students altogether, announced the mask requirement on Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. Masks are to be worn indoors in any of the campuses facilities.

“The Maricopa Community Colleges’ goal throughout the pandemic has been to protect our community’s health and wellbeing,” said MCCCD Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, in a news release. “Requiring our students, faculty, and staff to wear face coverings is another step in the right direction for our Colleges to begin the fall semester safely."

The face-covering requirement includes all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status.

Beginning Aug. 21, 2021, MCCD will be hosting vaccine clinics on each of the college campuses for students and their friends and families.

Students who receive the vaccine at one of the college campuses will receive a $50 grocery gift card while supplies last. Only Maricopa Community College students are eligible for the grocery card.

Arizona State University and University of Arizona also recently announced indoor masks requirements for their campuses.

MCCD's campuses include Chandler-Gilbert, Estrella Mountain, GateWay, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Rio Salado, Scottsdale, and South Mountain

