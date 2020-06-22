'Set an example': Mayor says president should follow mask requirement while in Phoenix

The church holding the event will hand out masks and take temperatures as people check in.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is calling on President Donald Trump to wear a mask when he stops in the city to speak at a political event on Tuesday.

The mayor said in a statement Monday that the City of Phoenix has not permitted the campaign rally because it doesn't allow political events during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While I do not believe an event of this magnitude can be held safely, particularly as Arizona sees rising COVID cases, the President has decided to continue with this rally," Gallego's statement says.

Gallego said city officials contacted the church and the presidential campaign to advise them about the city's mask requirement.

The church told the city they would be handing out masks to eventgoers and taking temperatures as they check in.