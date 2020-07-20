Masks now a requirement at all Walmarts, other major retail stores

The list of places where masks are required is growing, as places like Walmart are trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

PHOENIX — If you plan on shopping at some of the nation's largest retailers, get ready to mask up.

Walmart says 65% of its more than 5,000 stores are located already in areas already requiring masks, so it is not necessarily a major change.

But the store said this move would help bring uniformity as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.

One customer said, “I think it’s safety and it keeps you away from getting sick. And I just recommend it to everybody.”

Here's a list of other large chains also requiring masks starting Monday: Sam's Club, Walgreens, CVC, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Petsmart and Petco.

A few more will join them in the coming days including, Home Depot, Fry’s Food stores and target stores -- though many already require them.

Of course not all agree.

“I haven’t worn a mask the entire time,” another Walmart customer said.

“I’m 67 years old. And I haven’t had a problem. I wash my hands. I clean everything when I go in.”