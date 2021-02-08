Mask mandate issued in Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community boundaries

Visitors of the Talking Stick Entertainment District and Pima Business Corridor will be required to wear a mask, effective immediately.

ARIZONA, USA — The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has issued an immediate mask mandate, according to a statement released on Friday.

The community located east of Scottsdale has announced that all visitors to the Talking Stick Entertainment District and Pima Business Corridor will be required to wear face masks.

Residents and schools will also be required to follow the mandate.

In the statement, the community stated that as a sovereign nation within the state of Arizona, they are not required to follow mask laws put in place by the state legislature.

SRPMIC President Martin Harvier said in a statement:

“The Salt River Indian Community Government is requiring businesses and schools located on tribal lands that interact with the public to wear a face covering. This is required of all individuals patronizing businesses for the health and safety of our visitors, guests, employees, and members.”

The decision to mandate masks follows health and safety guidelines put in place by the CDC as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the United States.

Masks have been proven to slow the spread of the virus.

