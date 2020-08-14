Marked by COVID vigil calls for action to save lives

The movement was sparked by the family of an Arizona man who lost his battle to the Coronavirus.

PHOENIX — A day of action in the Valley is joining a national movement to raise awareness for COVID-19.

It’s been sparked by the family of an Arizona man who lost his battle to the coronavirus. Brenda Urquiza read Mark Urquiza's obituary to a group in Phoenix, on the day that would've marked his 66th birthday.

“Channeling our sadness and rage into building an awareness campaign so fewer families are forced to endure this," Urquiza said.

Linda Brown also stood in support. She held a sign for her father who she says got sick with COVID-19 inside of his Valley group home. The disease, she says, robbed them of a proper goodbye.

“On July 1st he developed symptoms," Brown said. "He died July 6th, he died in the ICU with no loved ones around him. I was able to call and talk into his ear and hear his labored breathing.”

Both Urquiza and Brown joined the Marked By COVID National Day of Action outside of the State Capitol in Phoenix. They want more protection for Arizonans in the pandemic.

Bill Whitmire survived COVID and broke down the group's call to action.

“We are here today to share our stories, to put real faces behind the numbers and to call out the public officials who are responsible for all of these preventable deaths," Whitmire said.

Whitmire says they're calling for a statewide mask mandate, more protection for frontline workers, for schools to stay closed to in-person classes until there’s a coordinated effort to open safely and a safety net for people who can’t work because of the virus.

“Leaving it up to local jurisdictions to have their own orders doesn’t work," Whitmire said. "It’s an uncoordinated effort.”

In response to the virus, the state has encouraged mask-wearing. Maricopa County has implemented mask mandates.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has also released COVID benchmarks as a guideline for schools to reopen.

And the Governor’s Office says they’re sorting out unemployment benefits after President Trump issued a federal boost to weekly claims last weekend. An announcement is expected on Friday.