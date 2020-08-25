Maricopa, Pima, Pinal counties could meet benchmarks for businesses to reopen this week

'Arizona is heading in the right direction in our fight against COVID-19,' the state health department tweeted on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Three major Arizona counties are on pace to meet benchmarks for businesses to reopen on Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted on Tuesday.

ADHS says Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties will likely qualify to reopen in the moderate range this week.

"This would allow certain establishments in these counties to reopen if they attest to complying with all requirements, including limiting occupancy and enforcing mask requirements," according to ADHS.

The following message is being sent to businesses who have applied for reopening.

"Businesses not complying with the required mitigation measures will be subject to strict enforcement. The Department will continue to partner with local authorities, county health departments, and other state agencies to ensure proper compliance and protect the health and safety of customers and employees."

As of Monday at 5 p.m., more than 1,100 businesses have applied for reopening and have sent applications to ADHS. So far, 103 Arizona businesses closed due to the executive order have been approved for reopening. There have also been 202 denials.

Click here to see a full list of businesses that have been approved and denied so far.

If the counties meet the moderate benchmark requirements on Thursday Aug. 27, applications to reopen will no longer be necessary for businesses in those counties, ADHS says.

Arizona Department of Health Services The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for 9 Counties: Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Pima & Yuma on 8/24 10 AM to 8/25 8 PM; Maricopa & Pinal on 8/24 10 AM to 8/28 8 PM. Daytime highs up to 115°F are expected.

Businesses approved for reopening in those counties will receive a letter from ADHS like this:

“Thank you for your application for approval to reopen pursuant to Emergency Measure 2020-02 for BUSINESS NAME.

ADHS anticipates that Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties will be in the moderate transmission category when the ADHS business dashboard updates on Thursday. Therefore, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, you will likely be eligible to reopen if you attest to comply with all the requirements for your business type. If this occurs, your application to reopen will no longer be necessary. Instead, on Thursday, please check the dashboard here and if your county is in the moderate transmission category, complete the attestation form to complete the process to reopen. Upon completion and submission of the attestation, you will be able to reopen consistent with the attestation and the requirements.

Please note that when you complete the attestation form, you are agreeing to comply with ALL requirements listed in the ADHS COVID-19 Guidance for Businesses, which include limitations for occupancy and required masks for all staff and patrons. If ADHS becomes aware of actions taken by a business that reopens which jeopardize the health, safety, and welfare of the public, ADHS will take action as necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”

An executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey on June 29 shut down bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing.