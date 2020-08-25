Maricopa High School student tests positive for COVID-19

District officials say the school’s football and wrestling teams have been asked to quarantine along with their coaches.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Unified School District notified parents Monday night that a student at one of its schools had contracted coronavirus.

The student attends Maricopa High School, and school officials have used contact tracing to inform any staff members or other students who may have been exposed.

The school district says if people have not been notified, then they are not believed to have been in contact with the student.

The student hasn't been identified and school officials say medical information is confidential, but the district has ordered the school’s football and wrestling teams have been asked to quarantine along with their coaches.