“The [district's] goal throughout the pandemic has been to protect our community’s health and wellbeing,” said the MCCCD Interim Chancellor.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Community College District's Interim Chancellor Dr. Steven Gonzales announced on Thursday that the district is updating its mask guidelines. Moving forward, face coverings will be required to be worn indoors at any facilities across the 10 Maricopa Community Colleges and system offices.

Dr. Gonzales said the new requirement goes into effect on Sept. 29 and discussed the decision further in a statement from the district.

“The Maricopa Community Colleges’ goal throughout the pandemic has been to protect our community’s health and wellbeing,” said Gonzales. “Requiring our students, faculty, and staff to wear face coverings is another step in the right direction for our Colleges to begin the fall semester safely. I want to thank our employees and students who have continued the hard work of keeping themselves and our Maricopa community safe.”

Since this newly-announced requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, it is in line with Gov. Ducey's Executive Order (2021-15) and the Arizona Revised Statutes 15-1650.05, according to the statement.

This announcement falls in line with several other organizations, including local colleges and hospitals, that are updating mask guidelines as coronavirus cases rise across Arizona.

