MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County has activated its Emergency Operations Center to assist partner agencies in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, county officials said on Monday.

An EOC is defined as "a place where highly trained experts monitor information, prepare for known (and unknown) public health events, and gather in the event of an emergency to exchange information and make decisions quickly," according to the CDC's website.

The EOC in Maricopa County was activated at "level 2," which means the center will only include internal emergency management staff.

The staff said that it would work with jurisdictions, other Maricopa County departments, and state agencies to create a common operating picture, helping with resource needs and coordinating recovery methods.

The Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management said its specific COVID-19 activities include:

Supporting county public health operations

Coordinating logistics and resources between cities/town, tribal, county and fire districts

Supporting local jurisdictions

Supporting county continuity of operations to deliver essential services to the public

Coordinating public emergency information

In the event that the EOC is activated at the "level 1" stage, all primary and support agencies under the state plan would be notified and a 24/7 agency-wide effort would come into place, according to the CDC.

A level 1 activation at the national government level has only happened four times: Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak, the 2014 Ebola outbreak, and the 2016 Zika virus response.

You can find out more about EOCs and their activation levels at the CDC's website here.

CDC Emergency Operations Center: How an EOC Works The CDC EOC uses the National Incident Management System to better manage and coordinate emergency responses. An Incident Management System (IMS) is an internationally recognized model for responding to emergencies. Having an IMS in place reduces harm and saves lives.

RELATED:

Here are the coronavirus cases in Arizona

LIST: Events, schools, sports canceled in Arizona for coronavirus concerns