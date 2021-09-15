Los Angeles County to require vaccines in indoor bars, nightclubs

Starting on Oct. 7, residents in Los Angeles County will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before entering bars and nightclubs.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Public health officials in Los Angeles County will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges, and nightclubs next month.

According to the county’s Department of Public Health, proof of full vaccination will be mandatory by Nov. 4.