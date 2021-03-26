Location in Mesa to serve as Arizona's first indoor drive-in COVID-19 vaccination site

The new site in Mesa will be the state's first indoor drive-thru vaccination site and it will replace the Chandler-Gilbert Community College site.

MESA, Ariz. — A distribution center in Mesa is going to serve as the first state-run indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The site will help streamline vaccine distribution in Arizona during the hot summer months.

The site, located at a distribution center operated by Dexcom on Ray Road near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road, is set to open April 15 and will replace the outdoor site currently operating at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Those who received first doses at the Chandler-Gilbert facility on March 14 and after have been scheduled for their second doses at the Dexcom site.

In preparation for the hot summer months, a Mesa distribution center operated by Dexcom will serve as the Valley’s first state-run indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site. Read the details in today's release: https://t.co/7BFxagDeLm pic.twitter.com/eXe3EIxnBv — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 26, 2021

The new site in Mesa will begin offering 3,000-4,000 appointments a day, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. ADHS says the site can support 12,000 appointments per day and 24/7 operation.

Appointments are required for those visiting the site.

ADHS and partners are finalizing plans for continuing mass-vaccination operations at other sites in the hot summer months.

ADHS says the state will be ready for additional vaccine supplies expected from the federal government.

In early April, the State Farm Stadium vaccination site will convert to overnight operation to protect staff, volunteers, and patients from extreme heat. The state is currently looking at other possible indoor venues to replace that capacity at State Farm Stadium and other sites.