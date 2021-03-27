List of business mask guidelines throughout the Valley

After the governor lifted COVID restrictions across Arizona, some businesses have their own mask mandates and pandemic rules in place.

This is the first weekend without statewide COVID-19 restrictions. But some businesses have their own mask mandates and will have pandemic rules in place. We have compiled a list for you before you head out this weekend.

1.Big box stores and malls.

Some big stores that have national chains are still requiring masks for customers.

Target, Walmart, and Costco are still requiring you wear masks. Scottsdale Fashion Square mall and Arrowhead Town Center are local businesses requiring masks.

2. Gyms

Masks are optional at EOS fitness, Mountainside Fitness, Planet Fitness, and LA Fitness.

3. Movie Theaters

Both AMC and Harkins say no masks, no service.

4. Hiking

Arizona state parks say they’re following the CDC guidelines.

That means they’re asking you to socially distance, limit group size, and wear masks indoors.

5. Restaurants

Fox restaurant concepts, which own places like Blanco and Culinary Dropout, is still requiring masks.

Olive Garden and Cheesecake Factory are also requiring masks.

Oreganos says masks are "suggested" and will keep tables socially distanced.

PF Chang's in Scottsdale is recommending masks, but not requiring them.

Each business is different, so call ahead.