List: Arizona businesses approved for reopening by ADHS

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., ADHS says 38 businesses have been approved, six have been denied, and 600+ applications remain.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reviewing applications for businesses trying to reopen after being closed by a Gov. Doug Ducey executive order on June 29.

In continuous legal battles between the state and fitness companies, including Mountainside Fitness, a judge ruled that Mountainside Fitness (and other gyms closed due to the order) should have the opportunity to apply for reopening.

The ADHS said that as of Tuesday at 5 p.m., 38 Arizona businesses closed due to the executive order have been approved for reopening. There have also been six denials.

ADHS says it has received some 600 applications and ADHS says staff members are working to review them as quickly as possible.

Below are the 38 businesses approved for reopening so far. Duplicated business names reflect different locations. ADHS did not specify exact locations.

THEATERS:

Invisible Theatre

Alamo Chandler LLC

Gyms:

Training for Warriors-Estrella

Full Strength LLC SBA CrossFit Full Strength

EoS Fitness

Michelle Davis Pilates

AZ on the Rocks - Indoor Climbing, Inc.

Raise The Bar Training Studio

MixFit Phoenix LLC

Prowess Pole Fitness LLC

KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates

KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates

KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates

CrossFit 646

CrossFit 646 North

Pure Barre Tempe

Martin Pear JCC and Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus

Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club

Gainey Village Health Club & Spa

DC Ranch Village Health Club and Spa

Ocotillo Village Health Club & Spa

Bird Dog Pilates & Fitness

TruHit Fitness Central Scottsdale

Bump Fitness Club

Sweatshop on Central; Sweat Shop Central LLC

Gainster Fitness LLC

Gainster Fitness LLC

HITZ FITNESS

CrossFit Infinite Strength

Spark CrossFit

Hammer CrossFit

IRON Girlz

CrossFit Maricopa

Bars Serving Food:

Mooney's Irish Pub

Chantilly's Bar

Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar

Gallagher #6 LLC

Copper City Saloon

There have been six denials so far, according to ADHS:

Bars:

Rockabilly Grill

Brennan's Pub & Grub (two locations)

Gyms:

Achieve Strength and Fitness

4th Avenue Gym (two locations)