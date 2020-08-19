List: Arizona businesses approved for reopening by ADHS

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reviewing applications for businesses trying to reopen after being closed by a Gov. Doug Ducey executive order on June 29.
In continuous legal battles between the state and fitness companies, including Mountainside Fitness, a judge ruled that Mountainside Fitness (and other gyms closed due to the order) should have the opportunity to apply for reopening.
The ADHS said that as of Tuesday at 5 p.m., 38 Arizona businesses closed due to the executive order have been approved for reopening. There have also been six denials.
ADHS says it has received some 600 applications and ADHS says staff members are working to review them as quickly as possible.
Below are the 38 businesses approved for reopening so far. Duplicated business names reflect different locations. ADHS did not specify exact locations.
THEATERS:
- Invisible Theatre
- Alamo Chandler LLC
Gyms:
- Training for Warriors-Estrella
- Full Strength LLC SBA CrossFit Full Strength
- EoS Fitness
- Michelle Davis Pilates
- AZ on the Rocks - Indoor Climbing, Inc.
- Raise The Bar Training Studio
- MixFit Phoenix LLC
- Prowess Pole Fitness LLC
- KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates
- KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates
- KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates
- CrossFit 646
- CrossFit 646 North
- Pure Barre Tempe
- Martin Pear JCC and Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus
- Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club
- Gainey Village Health Club & Spa
- DC Ranch Village Health Club and Spa
- Ocotillo Village Health Club & Spa
- Bird Dog Pilates & Fitness
- TruHit Fitness Central Scottsdale
- Bump Fitness Club
- Sweatshop on Central; Sweat Shop Central LLC
- Gainster Fitness LLC
- Gainster Fitness LLC
- HITZ FITNESS
- CrossFit Infinite Strength
- Spark CrossFit
- Hammer CrossFit
- IRON Girlz
- CrossFit Maricopa
Bars Serving Food:
- Mooney's Irish Pub
- Chantilly's Bar
- Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar
- Gallagher #6 LLC
- Copper City Saloon
There have been six denials so far, according to ADHS:
Bars:
- Rockabilly Grill
- Brennan's Pub & Grub (two locations)
Gyms:
- Achieve Strength and Fitness
- 4th Avenue Gym (two locations)
ADHS requirements for gyms, bars, theaters, restaurants, nightclubs and water parks and tubing can all be found on the Frequently Asked Questions section of the ADHS site.