Leaders across Arizona say wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing is as essential as ever

PHOENIX — Wearing a mask is crucial for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The masks are meant to keep people who are already infectious from spreading the virus since it's primarily transmitted through face-to-face contact and sneezes and coughs.

Since the end of Arizona's stay-at-home order, cases of COVID-19 have surged and hospitals are warning that ICU rooms are quickly filling up.

Doctors with the CDC say a phased approach to reopening can be safe, but video captured in Scottsdale over the weekend suggests people are ignoring the social distancing guidelines that can help end the ongoing pandemic.

Here's what leaders of Arizona's largest cities are saying about wearing a mask:

Phoenix

In an interview with CNN, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego emphasized that the pandemic isn't over.

"We still have to fight this virus," she said. "Masks are going to be a part of our lives for a long time, we don’t have a vaccine yet, but we do know these interventions can save lives."

Tucson

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero wants to make masks mandatory in spaces where maintaining social distancing by staying six feet apart isn't possible.

"We, as individuals, have a moral obligation to our fellow Tucsonans to help slow the spread by following CDC guidelines, wearing a face-covering in public, practicing strong social distancing, and frequently washing our hands, " she said.

Mesa

Mesa Mayor John Giles emphasized the need to maintain social distancing and to resist the notion that the pandemic is over.

“We really need to work on flattening the curve again," Giles said. "So, I’m asking you to please resist the temptation to think that this is over or things have returned to normal."

The city's COVID-19 guidelines for Mesa residents follow the CDC's recommendations, including wearing a mask in densely populated areas.

Scottsdale

The website for the City of Scottsdale says city employees are required to wear masks and that "there is mounting evidence that wearing a well-fitting cloth mask can help reduce the spread of COVID-19."