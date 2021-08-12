LDS Church leadership urges members to wear masks, get COVID-19 vaccination

The church released a statement via Twitter explaining the leadership's recommendations to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

PHOENIX — As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Arizona, businesses and organizations are responding by updating mask and COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is the latest organization to urge mask-wearing and vaccines, according to a released statement via Twitter explaining the leadership's direction to fight the COVID-19 surge.

In the statement, officials said wearing face masks in public meetings and encouraging members to get vaccinated were now recommended for church members.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the following message today to Church members around the world: https://t.co/rMWiCngVnC — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) August 12, 2021

"To limit exposure to these viruses, we urge the use of face masks in public meetings whenever social distancing is not possible," the statement reads. "To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective."

Arizona saw 2,970 new daily cases and six new deaths on Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

12 News on YouTube