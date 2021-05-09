CDC urged unvaccinated travelers to skip Labor Day in fear of a holiday COVID surge

Traffic at Sky Harbor is nearing pre-pandemic levels as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide.

PHOENIX — There is growing concern from public health officials of another COVID-19 surge following the Labor Day weekend.

The U.S. added one million new cases during the week of Aug. 30, which is 10 times the number of weekly cases since July 4th.

“First and foremost if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” said Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rachel Walensky.

The U.S. has the highest daily case count in the world.

The unofficial end of summer has marked a new season of COVID-19 in Arizona. The state reached one million cases during the week of Aug. 30 and daily deaths continue to rise as Arizona has now surpassed 19,000 deaths.

Sky Harbor Airport does not have projected numbers for travelers over the weekend at this time. But, the airport told 12 News that traffic is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

“I’m vaccinated. I know people who have gotten it and gotten over it and others that have gotten really sick. But we have to do what we have to do,” traveler Ross Bell said.

The CDC is urging people to factor rising COVID numbers into their decision to travel.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say people need to take these risks into their own consideration,” Walensky said.

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be a divisive issue, but health officials want to remind people that being vaccinated against the virus is the one sure way to end the pandemic.

