Kyrene School District moving to online learning after Thanksgiving break

As of Friday, nearly 800 students have been quarantined throughout the year due to possible exposure on campus, according to the district.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Kyrene School District announced Friday that its schools will move to online learning beginning Monday, Nov. 30 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related factors.

For the second consecutive week, the district's cases per 100,000 people has exceeded the threshold and placed the district in the substantial spread category.

On Nov. 12, cases per 100,000 was 100.54. On Nov. 19, it was 172.09.

Other factors contributed to the district's decision. The district says that while cases numbers have been relatively low, they've seen a large increase in the last two weeks.

As of Friday, nearly 800 students have been quarantined throughout the year due to possible exposure on campus, according to the district.

The district says there is also a shortage of substitute teachers as more and more staffers are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.

Other factors for the decision include irresponsible off-campus behaviors and projection models showing exponential growth of COVID-19 cases over the next several weeks.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Jan Vesely thanked staff members for their efforts in mitigating the spread.

"I am so very sorry that COVID-19 has impacted our children, our staff, and our community in such a devastating way. I hope that through our efforts, we are saving lives," Vesely wrote.

On Friday, Arizona reported 4,471 new cases and 43 new deaths on Friday. It was also the second-highest number of new daily cases ever reported in Arizona, after 4,877 new cases were reported on July 1.