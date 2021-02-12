The governor says that person has mild symptoms and will discuss more during a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. That according to a tweet Thursday morning from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

During a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Hochul provided more information about the recent COVID case. According to the governor, the person spent time at the Javits Center on Nov. 18 and Nov. 22. They were vaccinated and have mild symptoms, according to Hochul.

"We do expect more cases, this is not cause for alarm," Hochul said.

Hochul again pressed people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and booster shots if eligible, as a line of protection against this variant and other variants that may arise.

"We are in a far better place than we were at the start of this pandemic," Hochul said.

You can watch Hochul's COVID-19 briefing live in the video player above.