Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban

A judge is hearing arguments Monday on whether or not to overturn restrictions made on masks and vaccine mandates.

PHOENIX — A judge is set to hear arguments in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates.

The coalition of educators, parents and children’s advocacy groups argue that the provisions were unconstitutionally tucked into unrelated budget bills.

The attorney representing Attorney General Mark Brnovich says how the Legislature writes measures and chooses the content are questions for lawmakers, not for the courts.

The laws would prohibit public school districts from imposing mask requirements, bar universities from requiring vaccinations for students and forbid communities from establishing so-called vaccine passports. A judge is hearing arguments Monday.

The same Arizonan educators involved in the lawsuit also filed an injunction to push the court to quickly resolve their legal dispute in late August.

On Aug. 16, a Maricopa County judge ruled that Phoenix Union High School District's mask mandate could stay in effect at least until Sept. 29 after a teacher sued the district for imposing a mask mandate on students and teachers.

Ducey has called school mask mandates a form of "discrimination" even though he and outgoing Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ recommended - but not required - masks be worn indoors.

COVID-19 News and Updates