Arizona job expert gives top tips for finding work in COVID-19 pandemic

A Valley man landed an exciting new opportunity after being laid off for eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOENIX — Initial jobless claims in the U.S. jumped to 853,000 last week as coronavirus cases surge nationwide.

Here in Arizona, many are still struggling to find work.

Eddie Lopez led a successful career for decades before being laid off at the start of the pandemic.

Lopez said he never imagined he'd be one of the millions of unemployed Americans because of COVID-19 closures.

“I was overseeing customer experience on the leadership team for a company in the conferences of live events industry until March, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the industry," Lopez said.

Through no fault of his own, Lopez spent eight months unemployed. He took that time to increase his skill set and build his network.

“I was able to achieve two professional certifications I’ve always wanted, build some new analytics skills," Lopez said. "Coding languages that are very important for analytics nowadays.”

It's also advice local job expert Ryan Naylor gives to Arizonans finding themselves in similar situations.

In his career, Naylor says he’s helped more than 100,000 people find work.

“Consider the next year or two a flex career year," Naylor said, "where you’re dabbling into a new industry you otherwise wouldn’t have gone into, but it’s still an opportunity to make some money and make ends meet.”

Naylor lays out his top tips for landing a job.

Health care is growing in Arizona in the long term and a great industry to explore. Indeed and ZipRecruiter are two of his favorite job searching sites. Just make sure to default your search to "most recent."

“If you can find the jobs that have been posted within 24 hours, you have a higher likelihood of landing an interview, which ultimately gets you a better position for the job opportunity,” Naylor said.

3. Naylor says it’s better to work now, than hold out for that perfect position.

“Do what you can now to add value to any company at any level and then work your way up," he said.

Going the extra mile with hiring managers can also help move the process along, Naylor says.

For larger companies, he recommends connecting with a hiring manager to briefly introduce yourself.

Also remember, it's beneficial to keep the size of business you're applying to in mind. Naylor says smaller businesses tend to move faster in the hiring process, than larger companies.

Naylor also recommends getting involved with career support groups, like Career Connectors, to help talk about employment opportunities and how to position yourself for the future.

As for Lopez, his dedication paid off. He recently landed a competitive dream job.

“I’m grateful for the friends and family that reached out, not every day saying do you have a job yet, but reached out and sent encouragement and let me know they’re praying for me," Lopez said. "And my wife."