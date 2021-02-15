"I've died almost three times": COVID-19 survivor talks about severe health issues

Just before an anticipated heart transplant would be able to happen, Burruel was exposed to the deadly virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

PHOENIX — Jason Burruel bared his soul, as he fights an uphill battle after a heart transplant that followed a nearly fatal case of COVID-19.

"I got on the transplant list and I was fortunate enough that I was able to come home with medication as opposed to living in the hospital. In December, I got the call on the 23rd. I was actually second in line for a heart. However, they called back 15 minutes later and said that it was mine," Burruel said.

Thrilled to be a heart transplant recipient, Burruel braved the hospital for about six weeks following the successful 13-hour surgery. He explained his thankfulness for the organ donor and chance to continue living.

As a father of three and a big family man, Burruel couldn't believe the medical conditions he was facing. He'd spent 15 years as a respiratory therapist and felt as if he had built a strong immune system. That immune system would be tested a couple years later.

Just before his heart transplant would be able to happen, Burruel was exposed to the deadly virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

"We had a patient come into the ER, we saved her life but we were not aware she was COVID positive, and so I ended up getting COVID, testing positive for the virus," Burruel remembered. "I had been taking medication for the new heart, so I really don't have an immune system so I caught COVID. After being placed on a ventilator I didn't know where I was, I lost all that time and I ended up with the trach. The trach issues that have essentially caused me to die three times in the past year but the doctors have always been able to bring me back."

Burruel believed in his medical team and teased about going to the Mayo Clinic so often that staff treated him like a regular, often happy to see him even under the circumstances. They were ready to help in any way they could.

He said his family understands the roller coaster he's on and stays brave during the many doctor visits.

"It's not that they've become used to me being in the hospital but they're sort of already aware that things are happening, so it's not a shock to their system to see me go to the hospital," he said. "Doctors and nurses, even cafeteria workers, you know. People just in the hospital in general. They always stop by my room and say 'Hi Jason'. So no one really, including my family, is in shock."

He says, given everything he's been through since 2016, he's feeling pretty good.

He is looking into a more administrative role instead of patient to patient work due to his weakened immune system and medical history. He truly hopes his hurdles help others realize the importance of organ donation and hopes people continue to protect themselves against the virus.

"Everybody's doing really well considering the situation. Organ donation only takes a few seconds and definitely makes a difference in people’s lives," he said. "Before the transplant I don't know how much longer I would've been here, the heart that I got really changed my life, it saved me. It's really nothing compared to saving somebody else or helping somebody else not catch COVID."

More information on organ donations, visit the Arizona Department of Transportation website.