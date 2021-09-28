'It's real, I found out the hard way': Longtime Valley DJ, barbershop owner recovering after tough COVID-19 battle

Elias Medina was intubated for 6 weeks because of COVID-19. He's now recovering in a rehab center.

PHOENIX — Sitting outside his rehabilitation facility, Elias Medina said it's the little things that are a big deal now.

"As simple as a breath, just being able to breathe," Medina said. "Be thankful for it."

In between breaths, there's a low hum of oxygen he's on constantly now.

"Taking it day-by-day," Medina said.

It's a vast improvement from a few weeks ago while he was in the hospital ill with COVID-19.

"I was asleep for the majority of it," Medina said.

"He was actually intubated for six weeks," Stephanie Castro, Medina's wife, said.

She watched as the father of four, longtime DJ at Power 98.3, and current barbershop owner in Downtown Phoenix, fought.

"It was days where we just got those phone calls where they did not foresee him recovering whatsoever," Castro said.

Castro said Medina has been hospitalized for nine weeks.

She describes phone calls where Medina had flatlined and hospital staff had to bring him back. Another time, staff called to tell her they didn't think Medina would make it through the day and to get ready to say goodbye.

"Very difficult," Castro said.



Now, Castro is grateful to see him recovering. That will include him re-learning to walk and working toward breathing without oxygen.

"You just learned that everything is so precious and valuable and that if you’ve ever taken your life for granted or taken the simple things for granted, those are the things that are most important," Castro said.

"This is probably the worst time of my life, but I’m trying to look at the just know that there’s a silver lining at the end of this," Medina said.

Medina said he didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I just was on the fence with if it was safe to take or not but in hindsight, I wish I would’ve probably taken it," Medina said.

He said he's wanting others to know what these past two months have been like.

"Take COVID seriously, because it's real," Medina said. "I found out the hard way."

Medina said it's his kids, Castro, and his faith that he's leaned into for strength during this fight.

"I’ve been blessed with a lot I’m excited to get back to everything that I have waiting," Medina said.

In his recovery, he's focusing on the little things.

"I wish I could just stand up. To me, it's a privilege and I can't even do that," Medina said. "Yet."

A GoFundMe has been organized for the family, you can donate here if you'd like to help them out.

COVID-19 News and Updates