'It was very rough': Valley bus driver feeling better after battling COVID-19 symptoms for months

Rosemary Marquez got COVID-19 back in June 2020. But her symptoms lasted longer then her less than a week's stay in the hospital.

PHOENIX — Looking in the rear-view mirror is part of Rosemary Marquez’s job.

But looking back in the rear-view mirror on the past year, Marquez can now see clearly how hard COVID-19 hit her.

“I thought I was going to die,” Marquez said. “It was very rough.”

Marquez has been a bus driver in the Valley for 13 years.

But back in June, Marquez came down with COVID-19. 12 News brought you her story back in July, while she was in the hospital.

“It knocks you out, it just catches your breath, it’s just instant. It hurts like hell,” Marquez said at the time.

Marquez’s outlook is much different now. Her face lights up when she talks, even about some of the toughest moments over the past year.

Instead of laboring to breathe, she can laugh. But to get to this point, was a long road.

Marquez said her battle with COVID was far longer than her less than a week's stay in the hospital.

“I thought, ‘Well I’m going to be sick for my two weeks and I’ll be back at work,’” Marquez said.

Marquez said COVID-19 symptoms stuck around for months. From fatigue, a Vitamin D deficiency, and trouble remembering things.

“You’re foggy, you forget your train of thought,” Marquez said. “I was forgetting where I was driving. That was bad, really bad.”

She said she didn’t go back to work until early December, more than five months later.

“I was more paranoid because I was like, ‘I had COVID, I don’t want to get it again. I don’t want any of my passengers to get it,’” Marquez said.

Marquez is going back to work again on Monday after some unrelated medical time off.

She’s now armed with a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t ever want to experience COVID again,” Marquez said.

Marquez talks about the past year as being a roller coaster ride, filled with ups and downs.

However, she said she has more gratitude for the moments she has, including getting to see her son get married this week.

“It’s made me appreciate life a whole lot more,” Marquez said.