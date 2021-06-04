It takes two weeks before vaccines are fully effective

Over 2,000,000 Arizonan's vaccinated but officials say you still need to be careful.

PHOENIX — They served up more than beer at the PHX Beer Co. in downtown Monday. They were serving up shots.

“300 people today,” said Rob Fullmer, the Executive Director of the Arizona Craft Brewer’s Guild.

The Guild hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event for those who work in the craft brewery industry.

“I see a sense of relief and I also see a feeling of let’s all roll up our sleeves and get back to business,” Fullmer.

A shot of courage after a long pandemic year.

“It feels good to finally get it accomplished and done with and in the past. I could get it done for my family and loved ones. My coworkers,” said Steve Uren.

“Now I’m feeling super confident and excited to get out there and know that I’ll be safe,” said Quinn Hess.

More than 2,000,000 people in Arizona have been vaccinated, but health officials are warning people to still be vigilant and not get too confident.

If you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine it takes two weeks after your second dose to have its maximum effect.

The workers at the Arizona Craft Brewer’s Guild event got the Johnson and Johnson shot – one and done – but it will still be two weeks before they can rest assured.

“Little bit less effective than the two – Pfizer and Moderna but as preventing severe illnesses, hospitalization they are very similar,” said Dr. Matt Hines. Pharmacist for Safeway.

Dr. Hines who administered the vaccines says people need to keep their guards up.

“Keep wearing your mask. Stay socially distanced,” said Dr. Hines.

What if you’re in between shots, can you still get COVID-19?

One doctor told us, you can but you should still get your booster shot after your illness has cleared and consult with your physician.

“We’re almost there. We just need maybe a couple of months of working hard and sticking with our masking and social distancing. In the summer we may be in a much better place than we are right now,” said Dr. Hines.

