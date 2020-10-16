Is Arizona on the cusp of a new wave of COVID-19?

Today alone, ADHS reported 1,113 new Covid-19 cases, the largest daily increase since early September.

PHOENIX — Covid-19 cases are climbing again across Arizona, with Arizona's Department of Public Health announcing 1,113 news cases on Thursday. The largest since early September. Hospitalizations are also up leading to what could be another wave of coronavirus.

“As good a position as Arizona’s in right now, we are seeing the very slight uptick,” said Governor Doug Ducey.

With just three weeks from election night, new cases are concerning. The virus has made it’s way into classrooms across the state. In Maricopa County there have been at least 77 Covid-19 cases in schools leading to quarantines.

Schools in Pinal County have shut down due to outbreaks of two or more students or faculty.

Older adults continue to be high risk for the virus. “You know my parents 64th anniversary is in a couple of days, they need each other, they need to see each other,” said Sue Hodges.

Sue's parents Nancy and Alfed are patients at Banner Thunderbird Hospital and both tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Her parents in separate rooms with no visitors but the hospital made an exception when Albert’s symptoms worsen.

“Yesterday is when he had one of his worse days but they were able to wheel her in and she sat with him for a couple hours. He mostly slept but they were able to hold hands," said Sue.

Hodges posted on Facebook:

"Banner Thunderbird has been amazing! As soon as I emailed and asked for my parents to be able to see each other and be near each other they made it happen! Since they are on the COVID floor no room visitations are allowed not even between patients.

I sent a quick email last night explaining the situation and the Chief of nursing called me this morning and said they were moving my mom next door to dad. They would share a nurse. And they would be allowed to visit whenever they wanted. He went so far to buy my dad a dozen roses to give to her. I am so unbelievable grateful for their compassion. 64 years together on the 20th. Acts of human kindness are all we need in this world.

All the nurses have been moved by parents deep love for each other. They were all crying.

Not the best picture of them but you can see their smiles. My dad has been running a fever so he has ice packs on him."

12 News asking Governor Ducey about the possibility of a new wave:

“We’re seeing this across the country, not just in Arizona but we know the path forward," said Ducey.

(Reporter “We’ve seen an increase in hospitalizations, the largest since early September, are you concerned?)

“Everything around Covid-19 is concerning to me, that’s why we keep talking about the fundamentals so that we can not only safe lives, but safe livelihoods and educate our children,” said Ducey.

Despite the uncertainty, Sue’s parents continue to fight and are turning their focus from the virus to their vote. “He wanted his ballot, I need my ballot, I need to vote. My mom asked me too, I need my ballot, what if something happens and I don’t get my vote in," she said.