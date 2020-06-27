Inside the COVID-19 ICU: Valley nurses share what they see as cases rise in Arizona

"Yes, we do have “capacity” available but that looks like using these beds we normally wouldn’t use and having patients in conference rooms," Schilling says.

PHOENIX — As more patients are admitted for COVID-19, hospitals across the state are trying to make more room.

On Friday, Banner Health says several of their local hospitals have activated surge plans, while others are getting closer to capacity.

"The second you walk in those doors you just don’t know what’s coming," says Brittany Schilling.

Schilling is an ICU nurse at Banner UMC in Phoenix, where she’s seen a range of COVID-19 patients. She says she's seen people of all ages being admitted, but since Memorial Day, many of her patients have been in the 20-45 range.

"The scary thing about this disease and the heartbreaking thing is they can turn so quickly," she tells. "They are texting in their bed and we look at their chest X-Rays and say this is not good. And within a few hours, they’re on the ventilator and on life-sustaining medication. It just happens very quickly."

She says 3 of their 6 ICUs are for COVID patients and space isn’t always as it seems.

"Yes, we do have “capacity” available but that looks like using these beds we normally wouldn’t use and having patients in conference rooms," Schilling says.

As more patients come in, she says there’s a need for more nurses.

It’s the same problem Phoenix nurse Rayna Sloane saw weeks ago when she went to the Washington DC area to help care for COVID-19 patients.

"Your normal ratio for ICU nurses is 1 nurse to 2 patients," Sloane says. "They’re just overwhelmed, you’re taking 3 patients, you’re everywhere,"

The job is non-stop. Checking vitals, checking medicines, sometimes watching patients take their last breath.

"It’s always hard losing a patient," Schilling says. "The hardest part is family not being able to be there to say goodbye. I’ve had many heart-wrenching and very tearful discussions over FaceTime with the family as they say goodbye to their loved one."

Sloane echoes the heartbreak that comes with losing a patient. And she says it becomes more difficult when that nurse to patient ratio keeps increasing.

"It’s a fear," she says. "Am I being a good enough nurse?"

Sloane is back in Arizona now, getting ready to start a new job as a nurse practitioner at another hospital.

She had hoped what she saw on the East Coast, wouldn’t haunt hospitals here.

"I don't know what I'll be walking into," she says.